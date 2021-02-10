Head to Head Survey: American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB)

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

American Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Financial Group and Donegal Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $88.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.94%. Given American Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Dividends

American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. American Financial Group pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Financial Group has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Donegal Group has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Donegal Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of American Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of American Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Donegal Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Financial Group and Donegal Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $8.24 billion 1.10 $897.00 million $8.62 12.10 Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.45 $47.15 million N/A N/A

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 3.38% 11.80% 0.99% Donegal Group 6.71% 10.77% 2.50%

Summary

American Financial Group beats Donegal Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed, fixed-indexed, and variable-indexed annuities to the retail, financial institutions, registered investment advisor, and education markets. In addition, the company engages in the commercial real estate operations in Cincinnati, Whitefield, New Hampshire, Chesapeake Bay, Charleston, and Palm Beach. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

