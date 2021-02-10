Head to Head Review: Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) vs. Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) and Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Winmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Winmark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Winmark and Ferrellgas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 44.96% -251.84% 59.06% Ferrellgas Partners -5.53% N/A -2.81%

Volatility and Risk

Winmark has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Winmark and Ferrellgas Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $73.30 million 9.13 $32.15 million N/A N/A Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.03 -$82.50 million N/A N/A

Winmark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferrellgas Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Winmark and Ferrellgas Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Winmark beats Ferrellgas Partners on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names. The company's Plato's Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used women's apparel, shoes, and accessories; and Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology and business-essential equipment for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of March 28, 2020, it had 1,256 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2020, it operated 79 service centers and 906 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

