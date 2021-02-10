Head-To-Head Review: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) & Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pintec Technology and Health Catalyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $184.61 million 0.32 -$130.13 million N/A N/A Health Catalyst $154.94 million 14.83 -$60.10 million ($1.42) -38.08

Health Catalyst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst -48.17% -25.57% -14.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pintec Technology and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10

Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $42.54, suggesting a potential downside of 21.33%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Pintec Technology has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Pintec Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. The company has a strategic business cooperation with Fullerton Credit; and cooperation with Aspire Holdings Ltd. to develop advanced fintech solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

