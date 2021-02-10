Head to Head Contrast: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) & Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A Spirit Airlines -8.34% -20.56% -6.21%

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Spirit Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.05 $501.76 million N/A N/A Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.83 $335.26 million $5.09 6.39

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines 3 5 5 1 2.29

Spirit Airlines has a consensus price target of $23.43, indicating a potential downside of 27.98%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Risk & Volatility

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

