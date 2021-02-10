Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hasbro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Hasbro stock opened at $90.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

