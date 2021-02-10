Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Hasbro stock opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

