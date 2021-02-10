Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 91 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.88.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $283.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

