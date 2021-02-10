Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 320 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $258,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 96.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 189.0% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $167.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.74. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $271.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

