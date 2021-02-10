Hartford Investment Management Co. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,139 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 15.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $916,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $861,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 17,173.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 74,361 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JBL opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,573 shares in the company, valued at $12,151,347. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

