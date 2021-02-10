Harmony Hits Market Capitalization of $171.78 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 86.8% against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $171.78 million and $81.31 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00058659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.25 or 0.01129108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00054532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.21 or 0.05465789 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00045318 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00032903 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,238,936,476 coins and its circulating supply is 9,477,862,476 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

