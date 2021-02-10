Hargreaves Lansdown plc Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.30 (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 1.2962 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 573. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

