Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

Shares of HBI opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,428.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,520,000 after buying an additional 195,120 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,249,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,306 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,198,000 after purchasing an additional 243,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,729,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,271,000 after purchasing an additional 61,642 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

