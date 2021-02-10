Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.
Shares of HBI opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,428.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,520,000 after buying an additional 195,120 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,249,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,306 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,198,000 after purchasing an additional 243,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,729,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,271,000 after purchasing an additional 61,642 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
Featured Story: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.