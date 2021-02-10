Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HBI traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,873,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,090. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

