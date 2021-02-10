Hanesbrands Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. 233,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,742. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

