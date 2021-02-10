Hanesbrands Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. 233,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,742. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
