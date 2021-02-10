GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, Sativex is used for the treatment of MS symptoms, cancer pain, and neuropathic pain. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Salisbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GWPH. SVB Leerink downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $214.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.12. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $217.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.57 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $171,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 42,708 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $428,361.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,983.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,430,784 shares of company stock worth $15,742,240. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $15,252,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,471,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 190,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 89,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,075,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

