Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 239.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,150 shares during the quarter. Guess’ comprises approximately 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Guess’ by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 212,830 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the third quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GES traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. 7,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

