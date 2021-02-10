(GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) Upgraded to Buy at Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of (GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.30 target price on the stock.

Shares of GSV stock opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. (GSV.V) has a 1 year low of C$1.81 and a 1 year high of C$3.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.02.

(GSV.V) Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

