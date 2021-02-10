GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,270,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,293,000 after purchasing an additional 392,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,842,000 after buying an additional 23,461 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,743,000 after acquiring an additional 689,935 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,143,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after acquiring an additional 269,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611,681. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

