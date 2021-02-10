GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 732.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up about 0.5% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after buying an additional 1,568,054 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,820,000 after buying an additional 1,348,690 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,020,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,512 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.80. 91,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,570,482. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.