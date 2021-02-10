GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 36,535 Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WYND traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,016. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.63 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

