GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $2,431,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

SITE stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $179.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.54.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

