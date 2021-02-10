GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 122.0% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 279,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 153,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 461.2% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 262,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 215,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. 519,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,363,209. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

