Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

GRUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Grubhub stock opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. Grubhub has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $241,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,415. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Grubhub by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 705,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 341,549 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

