GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.51. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 6,323,904 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Get GrowLife alerts:

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. The company distributes and sells its products through a network of representatives, regional centers, and its e-commerce website. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.