Grin Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $27.33 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000898 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,771.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,770.67 or 0.03785756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.64 or 0.00388357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.69 or 0.01096157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.87 or 0.00478652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.00362432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00233117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00020845 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 65,049,480 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.