Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $208,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 74,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $222.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $222.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

