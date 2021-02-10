Grimes & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 23,511 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

