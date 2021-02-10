GreenPower Motor (GP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million. On average, analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ GP opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.81 million and a P/E ratio of -233.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
