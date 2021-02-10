GreenPower Motor (GP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million. On average, analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GP opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.81 million and a P/E ratio of -233.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

GP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group increased their price target on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

