Greenhaven Associates Inc. Buys 322,000 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ makes up about 0.2% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 120.0% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 39.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 135.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $190,000.

Shares of PSQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 203,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,646. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

