Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80.

In other news, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $28,140.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,437.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

