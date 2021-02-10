Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%.

NASDAQ:GPP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,110. The firm has a market cap of $230.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $14.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

