Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Posts Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. 94,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,017. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

