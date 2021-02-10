Graviocoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $1,490.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin token can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.15 or 0.00400432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

