Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.35

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 3584042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

GTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$466.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.