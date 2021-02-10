Goldplay Exploration (CVE:GPLY) Shares Up 15%

Goldplay Exploration Ltd (CVE:GPLY) shares shot up 15% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 325,209 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 132,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.42.

Goldplay Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GPLY)

Goldplay Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States and Mexico. The company owns approximately 250 square kilometer exploration portfolio in the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. It primarily holds interests in the El Habal Property.

