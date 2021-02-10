Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) (LON:GCG) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Shares of Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) (LON:GCG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $12.50. Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 272,263 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.48. The company has a market cap of £3.68 million and a P/E ratio of -16.11.

About Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) (LON:GCG)

Golden Rock Global plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company or businesses in the fintech sector. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

