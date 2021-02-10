Goldcliff Resource Co. (GCN.V) (CVE:GCN) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Goldcliff Resource Co. (GCN.V) (CVE:GCN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Goldcliff Resource Co. (GCN.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 106,500 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.40 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79. The company has a current ratio of 16.61, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94.

Goldcliff Resource Co. (GCN.V) Company Profile (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds 40% joint venture interest in the Pine Grove project located in Lyon County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Panorama Ridge project with a contiguous block of 7,654.53 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

