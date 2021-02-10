Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.72

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.77. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 5,338,738 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the third quarter worth $89,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 708.3% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 194,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 200.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,010,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 6,008,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

