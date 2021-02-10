Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.72

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.77. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 5,338,738 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.97.
Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.
