Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) (TSE:GSV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) (TSE:GSV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$1.30 target price on the stock.

Shares of GSV stock opened at C$0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$296.25 million and a P/E ratio of -32.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.99.

Get Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) alerts:

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) (TSE:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) news, Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 196,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$184,316.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,022.02.

About Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.