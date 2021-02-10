GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $253.26 on Wednesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $123.32 and a 52 week high of $253.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.36.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

