GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $253.96

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $253.96 and last traded at $253.96, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNNDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.47.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

