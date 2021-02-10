Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,235. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 360,817 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Glu Mobile by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,964,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 289,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Glu Mobile by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

