Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Downgraded by Cowen

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 421.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,834 shares of company stock worth $3,513,533. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

