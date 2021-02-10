Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $197.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $203.28 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

