Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $25,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 222,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,834,000 after purchasing an additional 162,050 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,575,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,426,000 after acquiring an additional 34,898 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,149.1% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 24,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $203.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

