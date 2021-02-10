Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.
Global Payments has increased its dividend by 2,500.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Payments to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.
Global Payments stock opened at $203.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.06. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70.
Several analysts have commented on GPN shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.61.
Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.
