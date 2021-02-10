Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Global Payments has increased its dividend by 2,500.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Payments to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Global Payments stock opened at $203.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.06. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GPN shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.61.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

