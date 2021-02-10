Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after acquiring an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 381,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 158,569 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,232.6% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 143,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,154,000 after purchasing an additional 113,476 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.82.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

