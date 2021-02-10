Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 274 ($3.58) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 258.90 ($3.38).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 263.40 ($3.44) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £35.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 256.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. Glencore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.44 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75).

In other Glencore plc (GLEN.L) news, insider Patrice Merrin acquired 16,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

