Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 274 ($3.58) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 258.90 ($3.38).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 267.95 ($3.50) on Tuesday. Glencore plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 256.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 202.35.

In related news, insider Patrice Merrin bought 16,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

