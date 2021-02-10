Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
NASDAQ:LAND opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.40 and a beta of 0.72.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
